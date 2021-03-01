By Ayya Lmahamad

Labor and Social Protection Ministry continues to take measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

In the post-war period after Noveberm 2020, those social support measures covered 13,000 citizens of these categories.

Some, 7,200 members of martyrs’ families received monthly social payments, which includes monthly presidential pensions and allowances. Social and psychological support was provided to 9,000 people. In addition, 1,210 disabled war veterans were provided with 1,220 rehabilitation aids, including 15 servicemen provided with high-tech prosthetics.

Moreover, more than 2,500 citizens were supported through an active employment program. Some 2,200 of them were involved in the self-employment program and provided with assets to create small businesses in accordance with business plans. Additionally, the ministry involved about 250 citizens in paid public work, and co-finance part of their salaries.

2,855 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died as martyrs in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war.

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz