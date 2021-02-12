By Ayya Lmahamad

The National Television and Radio Council has announced a Tender to open a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabah region and adjacent areas.

The radio channel will be working in the frequency 102.7 MHz.

The tender opened on February 10 and will last till March 12, 2021.

On January 1, Azerbaijan resumed radio and TV broadcasting in its liberated Shusha city after 28 years of Armenian occupation.

Today the Shusha Radio and Television Station (RTYS) is broadcasting in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

TV channels “AzTV”, "Mədəniyyət" TV, "İdman Azərbaycan" TV, "İctimai" TV, "CBC" TV, "CBC Sport", "Real" TV, "Xəzər" TV, "Azad Azərbaycan" TV and "ARB- 24" are already being broadcast in the Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda regions and in nearby settlements. Additionally, radio “Azerbaijan” and FM-radio “İctimai” in stereo mode cover Shusha, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Yevlakh cities and Khojaly, Aghdam, Barda, Goychay regions, and in nearby settlements.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz