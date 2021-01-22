By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Jan. 22 met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UK and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan, James Sharp, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Second Karbakah War.

“I will continue to make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-UK relations, especially, cooperation in the military sphere,” Sharp noted.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the UK can help Azerbaijan to carry out work to clear the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, he stressed.

