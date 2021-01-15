By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 250 more citizens stranded in neighbouring Georgia due to COVID-19, Azertag reported on January 15.

Earlier, all citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Georgia's clinics. All citizens with negative test results and granted with COVID-19 certificates were taken to the border checkpoint «Sınıq körpü», to return back to the country.

The repatriated citizens will have a one-day permit to travel freely to their place of residence in Azerbaijan, taking into account the strict quarantine regime introduced in the country.

It should be noted that the last repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Georgia took place on September 21, 2020.

The Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

So far, Azerbaijan has repatriated more than 2,000 citizens from Georgia.

Azerbaijan first introduced a special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz