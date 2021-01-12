By Vafa Ismayilova

Senior Azerbaijani and Pakistani military officials have discussed expanding bilateral military cooperation at meetings in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on its website on January 11.

On January 11, a meeting between Azerbaijani Defence Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and visiting Pakistani Air Force Commander, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan discussed the development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, including cooperation between the Air Forces of the two countries, and further expansion of relations.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, including Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, as well as the level of strategic partnership, the website said.

Mujahid Anwar Khan congratulated Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War, wished the mercy of Allah Almighty to the souls of all servicemen and civilians who got martyred and healing to the wounded.

On January 11, Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant-General Ramiz Tairov met the visiting delegation led by Mujahid Anwar Khan. Tairov expressed his satisfaction with the education of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy and stressed that the development of cooperation, including relations in the military-educational and other fields between the two countries' Air Forces, contributed to further strengthening the combat capability of the Azerbaijani and Pakistani armies.

In turn, Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed satisfaction with the training of Pakistani Air Force helicopter crews in Azerbaijan's aviation training centres. He stressed the importance of further expanding this activity.

At the meeting, the parties discussed issues of developing cooperation and further expanding relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani Air Forces, as well as conducting joint military exercises.

As part of a working visit to Baku, the Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijanis who were martyred for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, and paid tribute to their memory.

