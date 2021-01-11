By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020, the ministry has reported.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Small households were created for program participants by providing them with assets in the form of goods and materials in accordance with their business plans.

Moreover, the “social gardens” project, implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation together with the Regional Development Public Association, is also an important aid to expand the self-employment program. Thus, intensive orchards were planted to 250 low-income families in 11 regions of the country, as part of the project in 2020. It should be noted that the project covered 250 families in 2019 and 125 families in 2018 across the country.

Additionally, the self-employment program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Earlier, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev noted that self-employment program is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

---

