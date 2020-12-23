Valdis Zatlers, Former President of Latvia sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President Ilham Aliyev,

Since the day of one’s birth, every man has a number of very important relationships that outlines his life. The first is with his mother and his father. They create the fundamental personality of the person. You had great parents full of wisdom of life. On this very special day I express my sincerest gratitude to your parents.

The second important relationship is with your nation. You have become smart, responsible and decisive leader to your people. This is a clear demonstration of your unique talents and your noble hard work throughout your lifetime. My great admiration of your work and your success.

The third important relationship is with your friends. I have a great honor to be your trusted friend for more than a decade. I am very proud and delighted about that.

Today from the bottom of my heart I wish you Happy Birthday my President. I am wishing you a good health and many active years full of wisdom to come," the letter said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz