Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev and visiting Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib have discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, the Defence Ministry reported on December 22.

During the meeting, the parties also focused on issues related to the strengthening of friendly relations between the armed forces of the two countries. Veliyev informed the Afghan delegation in detail about the situation related to the security in the region, as well as about the victory of the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War and its counter-offensive operation, the ministry said.

On December 21, the delegation of high-ranking Afghan officials led by Mohib was also received by President Ilham Aliyev who hailed political support that Kabul displayed during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan which ended in the liberation of the latter's occupied territories from occupation.

Azerbaijani troops have been part of NATO peacekeeping forces in Afghanistan since November 2002. After the ISAF (International Security Assistance Force) mission wrapped up in 2014, giving its place to the non-combat NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in January 2015, Azerbaijan started contributing to the novel mission with a personnel of 94 servicemen, local sources reported earlier in 2020.

