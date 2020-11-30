By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 1. Light fog will be observed in the morning; a mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-8 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 80-90 percent at night, 60-70 percent in the daytime.

On December 1, the weather will be rainless in most regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some northern and western areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-5 C at night, +8-12 C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -4 °C and -9 °C at night, from 0 °C to +5 °C in the daytime

Moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors in the Absheron Peninsula on December 1-2 are mainly favorable for sensitive people.



