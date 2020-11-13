By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided 35 houses to people of this category of citizens. Of them, 10 houses were provided in Gabala, 8 houses in Sheki, 6 houses in Dashkesan, 5 house in Lerik, 4 houses in Kurdamir, and 1 house in Oghuz and Gedabey regions.

It should be noted that one of the programs of social protection - the program of providing houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans - is expanding every year.

According to the president’s instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

To date, more than 730, apartments and individual houses, including 554 apartments and 211 individual houses, have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by the end of the year. Moreover, 400 cars will be given in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year.

So far, 8,353 apartments and private houses, as well as 6,964 cars were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019.

Earlier, the ministry has reported that according with the instructions of the president, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

