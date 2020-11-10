By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 11. It is likely to intensify in some parts of the Absheron. Mild north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula,

In Baku, the temperature will be +8-10 °C at night, +12-14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 767 to 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Heavy showers are expected in some country's regions on November 11. Ecologists predict snow in the mountains. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-9 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-3 °C at night, +3-7 °C in the daytime.

The weather is predicted to be unstable in some places from November 11 to 13 in the afternoon. Intensive showers are expected in the northern and eastern regions

