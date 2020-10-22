By Ayya Lmahamad

About 8,000 unemployed and job seekers in Azerbaijan have taken part in the self-employment program of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in 2020, the ministry reported.

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection continues to involve people from vulnerable groups in the self-employment program, thus, already about 8,000 people took part in the program.

Of them, over 3,200 were provided with assets in the form of goods and materials in accordance with business planes, and small family farms were established.

It is expected that in 2020 the program will open access to small businesses for 12,000 families.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, IDPs, war veterans, members of low-income families and others.

It should be noted that the program covered more than 10,000 families in 2019 and about 7,300 families in 2018.

Azerbaijan also continues opening vocational education centers that are providing training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills. Citizens who have successfully completed the training are issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications. Currently, the ministry's professional education centers are functioning in Baku, Goychay and Ganja, which help residents acquire new professions not only in the region or city where they are located, but also for job seekers and unemployed citizens from neighboring regions.

