By Trend

During the counter-offensive operations of the Azerbaijani army, the defensive system created by Armenia during 30 years, its military equipment and hired terrorists didn't help, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 21.

“The Azerbaijani army demonstrates real heroism in battles,” Eyvazov added. "The Azerbaijani soldier gets strength from every speech of the supreme commander, showing professionalism and heroism on the battlefield, gives the Armenian armed forces a worthy response. The positions of the Armenian armed forces have been destroyed. Our lands will soon be liberated from occupation."

