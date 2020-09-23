By Trend

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to pose serious obstacles to any development of the region, Speaker (Chairperson) of Azerbaijan's Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the statement at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports on Sept.23 referring to the press and public relations department of the Parliament.

According to the speaker, Azerbaijan is committed to a political solution of the conflict through peaceful means, and the conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan on the basis of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act.

She said that amid the unsuccessful activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, Russia actively participates in the process of resolving the conflict.

"The Russian side has made a lot of effort in this issue. At the same time, the latest absurd statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the so-called "seven conditions" undermine all efforts of the world community to resolve the conflict peacefully," added Gafarova.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

