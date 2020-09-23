By Trend

New ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands arrived in Azerbaijan, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan said, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

“We are happy to welcome our new Ambassador, Pauline Eizema,” the embassy said. “She is looking forward to contributing to the good relations between our two countries for the next four years. Ms. Eizema will start working officially after presenting her credentials to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.”

