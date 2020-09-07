President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Igor Sechin, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company.

"Dear Igor Ivanovich,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the remarkable occasion of your 60th anniversary. Under your leadership Rosneft Oil Company has made great strides to become one of the world leaders in the field of oil and gas.

Cooperation between Rosneft and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is an important component of Azerbaijan-Russia collaboration in the energy sector, which contributes significantly to the strengthening of friendly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

I wish you long life, the best of health, happiness and success," the letter said.

--

