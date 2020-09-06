By Trend

A group of 122 Iranian citizens have been returned to the country today (September 5), as a result of cooperation with the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani officials, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Ali Mousavi wrote his on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

According to the Mousavi, Iranian citizens crossed from the Astara border checkpoint.

The ambassador added that thus, the number of Iranian citizens returning to Iran from Azerbaijan has reached 1,501 within 11 groups since the spread of the coronavirus began.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 384,600 people have been infected, and 22,154 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 332,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz