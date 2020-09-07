By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has repatriated to Kazakhstan 18 more Kazakh citizens stranded in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus lockdown, local media reported with reference to Baku Port.

Eighteen citizens of Kazakhstan along with nine citizens of Azerbaijan, who have the right to live in that country, were transported to Kazakhstan via “Merkury 1” ferry from the Baku port.

It should be noted that so far, 228 Kazakh citizens and 142 foreign nationals departed to Kazakhstan from the Baku port.

On May 13, Kazakhstan approved a new procedure for crossing the state border for the period of quarantine restrictions, according to which the Kazakh port "Kuryk" resumed acceptance of citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries with the right to enter the country.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders over COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz