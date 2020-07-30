By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has paid social benefits to 455,400 citizens in the first half of 2020, the ministry’s press service has reported.

Thus, the payments of social benefits were provided to 4.7 percent of the population.

Of them, 412,100 received monthly payments, while the rest received lump-sum benefits.

Moreover, during the reporting period, the Fund provided 287,500 individuals, or 3 percent of the population, with monthly pensions.

A total of 743,000 people received social benefits and pensions in the first half of the year. All payments amounted to AZN 475 million ($279.4M), which is by AZN 151 million ($88.8M), or 46.6 percent, more than in the same period last year.

About AZN 105 million ($61.7M) in first half of the year was directed to payment of targeted social assistance, which is 62 percent more compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) to finance pensions of about 1.3 million pensioners, AZN 475 million ($279.4M) was paid to 743,000 people as part of social benefits and pensions. Additionally, AZN 105 million ($61.7M) was allocated for financing of targeted public social assistance to more than 350,000 members from about 5,000 families.

Additionally, the revenues of the State Social Protection Fund increased by 21 percent - from AZN 449 million ($264.1M), to AZN 2.5 billion ($1.4bn) - in the first six months of 2020.

