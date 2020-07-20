By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of 256 megawatts of “lost” capacity has been recovered in the country, Azerenergy JSC reported on July 20.

According to the statement, the company achieved significant success in restoring “lost” capacity by carrying out reconstruction and repair work at 6 modular power plants along with thermal and hydro power plants of the country.

Thus, prior the adoption of the Rehabilitation program in autumn 2018, 12 out of 72 units at 6 modular power plants did not work at all, and the rest of the units did not work at full capacity.

After reconstruction of 12 idle units and replacement of main spare parts imported from abroad, as well as repair of other units, all 6 modular power plants of the country completed reconstruction, repair and rehabilitation works.

As a result, a total of 256 megawatts of "lost" capacity has been recovered, including 95 megawatts at the Sangachal Power Plant, 20 megawatts at the Baku Power Plant, 15 megawatts at the Shahdagh Power Plant, 47 megawatts at the Khachmaz Power Plant, 40 megawatts at the Astara Power Plant and 39 megawatts at the Sheki Power Plant.

Earlier it was reported that, within the framework of the program until 2022, it is planned to restore about 1000 MW of "lost" generating capacity.

The total cost of the program on rehabilitation of the energy system of Azerbaijan is estimated at AZN 560 million ($329.4m).

It should be noted that an accident occurred at the Azerbaijani thermal power plant in Mingechevir city in July 2018. As a result, power supply was cut off in 39 cities and regions across the country.

A special State Commission came to the conclusion that one of the main reasons for this accident in the power system of Azerbaijan, was the unpreparedness of Azerenergy, the existing technical and a number of other shortcomings in the activities of the company, which did not allow an adequate response to the incident.

The Ministry of Energy and "Azerenergy" in the second half of 2018 signed a contract with the German VPC to conduct a technical audit of the Azerbaijan thermal power plant, development of the general plan for the rehabilitation of this plant, as well as optimization of electricity transmission in the system of Azerenergy.

Azerenergy OJSC was established in 1996 under the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

By enabling the activity of the electro energy system of the country, “Azerenergy” Open Joint-Stock Company realizes the coordination of the electricity production and transmission, single center-controlled electric stations, substations, system-organizing high-voltage - 110, 220, 330, 500 kW electricity transmission lines and their dispatcher management tools.

