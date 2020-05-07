By Laman Ismayilova

Fog weather is expected in Baku on May 8. South-east wind will be followed by the north-west one.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +12-14 °C at night, +19-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +20-22 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

The weather will be mainly dry in the country’s regions. Rainy weather is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-7 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime.

---

