By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases, 67 patients have recovered and discharged home, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 1,617 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 1,080 of them recovered, 21 people have died. Currently, 516 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 15 patients out of these 516 is assessed as severe, 21 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal cases of infection, 120,479 tests have been carried out in the country so far.