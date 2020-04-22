By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on April 23. Northwest wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +10-13 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 7-9 °C at night, +11-13 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 to 165 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent.

Lightning, occasional rain are expected in the country’s regions.

Snow will fall in mountainous places. Fog is predicted at night and in the daytime. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +6-9 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from 0 to -5 °C at night, 0-5°C in the daytime.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz