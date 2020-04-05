By Trend

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service has prepared another video footage with hashtag # evdeqal (stay at home) as part of the enlightenment campaign on the prevention of coronavirus in the country, the Azerbaijani State Migration Service told Trend.

"We express our gratitude to the representatives of the diplomatic corps and foreign businessmen who supported us in preparing the video footage and responded to our appeals,” the statement said.

