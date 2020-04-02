By Trend

Azerbaijani president has given instructions to minimize damage to the population, and work is ongoing in this direction, spokesperson for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

He noted that improving the situation of people who have loans should not be associated with deterioration of depositors’ conditions and the banks themselves.

“We have to try not to harm the work of banks, not to lead them to bankruptcy. Consideration of issues in this regard is almost at the stage of completion. Documents that will be approved in the coming days are being prepared, and the public will be informed in detail about this,” Mammadov said.

“A decision regarding mitigation of damage suffered by citizens will be made in the coming days. Also, it is possible to provide assistance to low-income groups and families. Moreover, it is possible that the damage suffered by entrepreneurs will be mitigated. However, the amount of this assistance has not yet been determined,” the spokesperson added.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

---

