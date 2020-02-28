President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the news that the Turkish soldiers were martyred,” the head of state said in his message.

“On the occasion of this incident, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deep condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

The story will be updated.

---

