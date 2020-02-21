By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be foggy and cloudy in Baku on February 22. Drizzle is expected in some places. Northeast wind will be followed by south wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-7 °C at night, 8-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 4-6 °C at night, 9-11°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in some eastern regions. It will be foggy in some areas. East wind is also expected in country's regions.

The temperature will be 3-7°C at night, 10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from 3 to 2 °C at night, 3-8°C in the daytime,

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

