By Trend

The voting process in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections is being held smoothly, Israeli journalist Michael Finkel, who is observing the elections, told Trend.

Finkel arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the delegation of journalists from Israel to cover the parliamentary elections.

“Despite the early morning and cold weather, citizens are coming to the polling stations to take part in the elections.”

"The elderly people are actively participating in the voting process,” the journalist said. “More and more people are coming. I think that there will be much more voters in the afternoon.”

The journalist also added a few words about the election process itself.

“Everything is very good,” the journalist said. “Everyone works very professionally, competently and with great responsibility. Everything is great.”

Finkel also pointed to the parallel features in the elections in Azerbaijan and Israel.

“The elections in Israel and Azerbaijan have similar features,” the journalist added. “Azerbaijan has created all the necessary conditions for holding elections, including the smallest details.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting, and 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are observing the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls will be conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

