By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted over 70 operational-tactical and command post exercises in 2019, Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has said.

“This year, the Armed Forces conducted several large-scale exercises. More than 70 operational-tactical and command-and-staff exercises were conducted with the involvement of various formations,” Hasanov said.

In addition, 15 brigades, more than 300 divisions were involved in a wide range of exercises. The country's air forces completed over 80 tactical flights. Six vessels belonging to the Navy also carried out military exercises.

Hasanov emphasized that more than 60 military infrastructure facilities were commissioned this year in the Armed Forces; repairs were carried out in 26 facilities.

“In general, the process of military construction continues at a rapid pace. I believe that the Armed Forces are ready to fulfill any order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” the minister said.

In 2019, Azerbaijan ranked 52th (of 137) for the annual Global Fire Power review. The Azerbaijani army is supplied with modern weapons and technical equipment for maintaining a high level of combat capability.

The development of the Armed Forces is of essential importance as part of the country’s internationally-recognized territories -Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – are under Armenian occupation since the 1990s.

