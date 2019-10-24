By Trend

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports Oct. 24.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Iranian president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

---

