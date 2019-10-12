By Trend

An important political statement made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat once again showed that the policy being pursued by Armenia is not based on any arguments, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Naghiyev told Trend on Oct. 12.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again demonstrated an inadequate position and was forced to retreat before the arguments made by President Aliyev,” the analyst added.

"Pashinyan pursues an inadequate policy, which has once again been proved,” Naghiyev said. “Pashinyan’s steps do not ennoble him. While delivering speech at the meeting of the CIS heads of state in Ashgabat, the Azerbaijani president put Pashinyan in his place.”

“The heads of the CIS states understood again that the policy being pursued by Pashinyan harms the CIS countries,” the analyst said. “Pashinyan continues to take steps contrary to the general political principles. Armenia pursues a very backward policy, which is not based on any arguments, regarding Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and in other spheres regarding the CIS space.”

“The Azerbaijani president’s statement was a tangible and decisive blow to the image of the Armenian prime minister,” he added.

President Aliyev paid a working visit to Turkmenistan to participate in a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on October 10-11, 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz