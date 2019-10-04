By Trend

Lawyers in Azerbaijan have been provided with e-signatures for using the e-judicial system, chairman of the Azerbaijani Bar Association Anar Baghirov said.

Baghirov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with legal profession, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

Baghirov stressed that free legal assistance in connection with 25,000 cases related to low-income families was rendered in 2018.

"The presidential decree dated February 22, 2018 is revolutionary,” he said. “The work is underway to open regional law firms in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Sheki, Lankaran and Shirvan cities. The administrative building of the Bar Association is being repaired.”

Baghirov reminded that the Law on Lawyers and Advocacy, having special significance, was signed by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev on December 28, 1999 and proposed to celebrate December 28 as a professional holiday of lawyers.

