By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UNGA 74th session in New York, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed the possibilities of further developing bilateral cooperation relations, including the further enhancement of the relations in the spheres of economy, transport, tourism and other sectors.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his Indian counterpart on the regional transport and connectivity projects implemented with the participation of Azerbaijan, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars rail road and Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat, which contribute to regional cooperation and development of East-West corridor and provide opportunities for freight shipping in a more time and cost effective manner.

The sides also exchanged their views on the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement Summit to be held in Baku and participation of the Indian Delegation at this high-level gathering.

Regional security issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

