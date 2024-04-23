Turkish, US officials hold bilateral counterterrorism consultations

23 April 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry and the US State Department on Monday held bilateral counterterrorism consultations, diplomatic sources said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to an agreement reached during Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism in Washington in March, consultations on counterterrorism were conducted in Ankara, the sources said.

Türkiye welcomed the visit of Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, the coordinator for counterterrorism at the US State Department, and the “sincere exchange of views.”

During the meeting, the officials discussed many issues related to national security, including the PKK and its affiliates such as the YPG, ISIS/Daesh and FETO terrorist organizations.

“Türkiye, as a country with extensive experience in combating terrorism and steadfastly continuing this struggle, will continue to engage in sincere cooperation with its allies and all determined countries in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the sources added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz