Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov met with Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov, Trend reports.

Azad Rahimov greeted the guest and noted that the agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Russian governments in the field of sports in September 2018 was very successfully implemented. The Azerbaijani minister said the document played an exceptional role in the development of sports of the two countries.

"The agreement plays a very important role in the development of sports in both countries and the education of a new generation of athletes. In almost all international events held in Azerbaijan, Russian athletes take an active part and rank high. Given that next year will be the Olympic year, we are expecting an even more critical and challenging year," he added.

Having expressed gratitude for the reception, Pavel Kolobkov, in turn, spoke about the importance of the Sochi agreement signed in 2018 and about the success achieved over the past year thanks to mutual cooperation.

The Russian minister said that for the first time in August 2020, Kazan will host sports competitions of the CIS countries. The youth tournament will bring together over 2,000 guests.

"Azerbaijan literally has become a sports country. Sports infrastructure and organization of sports events are at the highest level. We are sure that the sports competitions of the CIS countries, which will be held in Kazan for the first time in 2020, will remain in the memory of sports fans for a long time. If the next tournament, which will be held in 2022, will be held in Azerbaijan, then we can say right now that everything will be at a high level," Kolobkov said.

Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation Pavel Kolobkov invited Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov to take part in the International Sports Forum “Russia as Country of Sports”, which will be held on Oct. 10-11, 2019, in Nizhny Novgorod.

