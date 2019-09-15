By Trend

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today arrived in Shamakhi for a visit.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of Shamakhi.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of Malikchobanly village secondary school named after Gulagha Aghayev in Shamakhi.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the school which was constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited Shamakhi Juma Mosque.

As part of her visit to Shamakhi, First Vice-President ofAzerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has viewed conditions created at Hijran Ismayilova`s new house in the Shirvanshah Ibrahim Street 26, which was built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation instead of the quake-damaged one.

