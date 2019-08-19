By Laman Ismayilova

Sunny weather is expected in Baku on August 20. North-east wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +24°C at night and +32°C+37°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +35°C +37°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-40% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +25-26°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba as well as +26-27°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. East wind will blow. Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C in mountains at night, and from +24°C to +29°C in the daytime.

