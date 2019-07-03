By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be rainless in Baku on July 4. South-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +30°C+35°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +33°C+35°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 757 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 55-65% at night, 30-40% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C. South-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +18°C to +23°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, in mountains from +10°C to + 15°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

Mild south wind in the Absheron peninsula and hot weather on July 4, are unfavorable for some meteo-sensitive people.

