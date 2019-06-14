By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of a new building of “Ümid yeri” children's shelter in Bina settlement of Khazar district, Baku. The building was constructed on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the building. Mehriban Aliyeva was informed of the activity of the children's shelter.

The shelter was established in 1997. A drawing by children was presented to the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The 53-seat shelter is supplied with necessary equipment. The two-storey building houses workshops, bedrooms, classrooms, recreation and entertainment areas and a canteen.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with residents of the children's shelter and talked to them. On behalf of residents of the shelter, 10-year-old Omer Musayev thanked Mehriban Aliyeva for the work carried out here.

Landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the yard of the building.

---

