The delegation led by Chief of the Department of the Main Department of Combat Training and Military Education of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Anvar Efendiyev took part in another international conference of the Army International Games – 2019 held in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The conditions and rules of the competitions were discussed during the event. The delegation also reviewed the venues of the competitions.

The Azerbaijani servicemen are expected to participate in competitions entitled "Sea Cup", "Tank Biathlon", "Masters of Artillery Fire", "Sniper Frontier", "Military Medical Relay Race" and "Field Kitchen" within the international military competitions.

"Army International Games - 2019" will be held on August 3-17, 2019.

