By Trend

Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service on May 20.

“It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my congratulations on the celebration of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan in the coming year,” Elizabeth II said.

---

