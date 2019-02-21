By Leman Mammadova

Baku, the world's oldest oil industry center, has become one of the largest cities in the shortest possible time and has acquired its inimitable image.

The capital, which attracts large businesses and foreign investors due to the dynamic development, is becoming increasingly popular as one of the major cities for business and living, recreation and entertainment.

Due to the implementation of the new master plan of Baku aimed at ensuring the city’s sustainability and systematic development, Azerbaijan's capital will become a more comfortable place for people living here.

The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan plans to determine another company that will help in the development of a general plan for Baku by March, head of Staff of the Committee, Anar Guliyev told Trend.

Guliyev noted that reception of tender proposals seeing the development of the general plan of Baku has recently been completed. Selecting a company will take several weeks, he added.

He noted that many international companies are interested in participating in the tender.

“Preparation of the general plan of such large cities as Baku takes a long time. We will do our best to speed up this process,” Guliyev said.

It should be noted that the State Committee invited the influential consulting company "Boston Consulting Group" in 2018 to cooperate on the preparation of Baku’s master plan according to the modern standards.

The company helped to prepare the concept of development of Baku and to determine the priority directions of development.

This is the fifth plan of Baku so far. The First General Plan of Baku was developed by the famous architect N.A. von der Nonne in 1898. In 1932, the capital's second General Plan was developed. In 1964, the Council of Ministers of the republic approved the third General Plan of the city. The last plan was approved by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1986 and this document covers the period up to 2005.

The New General Plan - "Greater Baku Regional Development Plan" should cover the period up to 2035.

The project sketches were prepared jointly with consultants on issues of economic development (U.S. specialist Kay Miller), environmental issues (the Spanish company Eptisa), and urban planning (Italian Angelo de Urso).

The "Greater Baku Regional Development Plan" and the "Land Use and Zoning Plan of Baku" project have been prepared in 2011-2014 in accordance with the loan agreement signed in 2007 between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

