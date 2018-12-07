By Trend

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar within the framework of the OSCE 25th Ministerial Council, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed EU Special Representative on the recent meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and acting Foreign Minister of Armenia. He stated that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act, on the basis of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and emphasized that attempts to change the internationally recognized borders of states and acquisition of territory by use of force are unacceptable.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of the EU’s support to the settlement of the conflict, including the withdrawal of the occupying armed forces of Armenia from the Azerbaijani territories and return of the hundreds of thousands of the Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their places of origin.

At the meeting the next visit of the Special Representative to the region was discussed and satisfaction with meeting the EU official in Baku in near future was expressed.

