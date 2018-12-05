By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria Bernd Alexander Bayerl.

The president has also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op.

President Aliyev also received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Khairullah Spelenai.

Story still developing

