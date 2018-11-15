By Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to the World Diabetes Day was held in Baku on November 14.

The main purpose of the event, held with the organizational support of the Danish company Novo Nordisk and the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is to draw public attention to the fight against diabetes and educate people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The event was attended by guests from Italy, Denmark, Iran and other countries, Trend reported.

Addressing the event, the head of the international relations department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov gave a brief information on social projects implemented by the Foundation over the past period.

In his speech, Mammadov stressed that since 2004, as part of the program to provide care for diabetic children, the Foundation regularly provides assistance in the provision of insulin and syringes. With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, psychosocial rehabilitation is also organized for children suffering from diabetes and in need of social assistance.

“It is gratifying that today, as a result of successful economic and social policies implemented in our country, everyone suffering from diabetes receives the necessary services, which is proof of our country's care for its citizens,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Health Elsevar Agayev noted that World Diabetes Day has been celebrated since 1991 in 145 countries around the world.

The United Nations supported World Diabetes Day by adopting a special resolution in 2007.

Elsevar Agayev noted that such a broad celebration of this day is not accidental.

He brought to the attention that that among the diseases that lead to disability and death, diabetes ranks third after cardiovascular and oncological diseases.

"No matter how much we call this a way of life, we see that diabetes has very serious consequences. Diabetes is one of the fastest growing diseases in the world," the deputy minister said.

Azerbaijan became the first country to adopt a law on combating diabetes in the post-Soviet space. At the same time, the deputy minister added that currently treatment of some diseases in Azerbaijan is financed through state programs. One of these programs is associated with diabetes.

Agayev noted that after 2006, three state programs on diabetes were adopted. The latest state program covers 2016-2020.

Today more than 1600 children are dependent on insulin.

“For many years, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been taking care of these children. On behalf of the medical community, I would like to thank the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, its head, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyev, who has exceptional merits in implementing these programs in Azerbaijan,” said Agayev.

Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Health Musa Guliyev said that joint activities will help overcome diabetes and make people healthier.

He also stressed that the state attaches special importance to the health of the Azerbaijani population and treatment of socially significant diseases is financed from the state budget through 16 programs.

Guliyev added that after Azerbaijan gained independence, the budget allocated to health care is expected at the highest level next year.

In 2019, health care expenditures amounted to 309 million manats, which is 32 percent higher than the expected expenses this year.

“The focus will be on treating diabetes and preventing disease. Compared to 2018, the state budget provides for an increase in expenditures for these purposes by 8.5 million manats. We believe that this is not enough, and in the coming years, these costs will increase. But an increase of about 30 percent compared with previous years is the success of our joint activities,” said the deputy.

Notably, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation joined the World Diabetes Campaign in 2007. The Foundation is implementing various projects aimed at drawing public attention to diabetes and expanding efforts to prevent it. In particular, support is provided for providing children with diabetes with quality medical care.

Novo Nordisk is a world-famous company with a history of almost 50 years that uses the latest technology in the treatment of diabetes.

The company supports millions of people with diabetes worldwide, and people at risk. Novo Nordisk, one of the leading drug companies, also contributes to improving the quality of life of people with diabetes.

