Baku awaits changeable cloudy, mostly dry weather on August 17.

North-east wind will be replaced by mild north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +21-24˚C at night, +28-33˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 30-32˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Mild north-east wind will blow.

The weather will be dry in country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +30-35˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

The temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm in Absheron peninsula on August 17, which is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

