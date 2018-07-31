By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 1.

Short rain is predicted in some places in the morning.

North-east will be replaced with north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +23-26˚C at night, +30-35˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +24-26˚C at night, + 33-35˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. However rain is expected in some parts of the Greater Caucasus and the Lesser Caucasus.

The western wind will intensify in some places. The temperature will be +21-26˚C at night, +33-38˚C in daytime, +14-19˚C in mountains at night, +22-27˚C

High humidity in the Absheron peninsula on August 1 can be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

