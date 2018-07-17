By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the procedure for implementing control over the supply of electricity and heat, as well as gas.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry should resolve the issues arising from this decree. The Ministry of Justice should ensure that the normative and regulatory legal acts of the central executive bodies are brought into compliance with this decree and inform the Cabinet of Ministers about this.

