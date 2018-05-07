By Kamila Aliyeva

Azerbaijan will continue resolute struggle against the trade in counterfeit medicines.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov on May 7.

He noted that the problem of counterfeit medicines is widespread in the world and it is necessary to fight it.

“Azerbaijan, as well, must fight against counterfeit medicines,” the deputy prime minister added.

The realization of counterfeit medicines is also a serious crime, according to the deputy prime minister.

He went on to say that the operations of law enforcement agencies are aimed at striking at those who sell counterfeit medicines.

Ahmadov recalled that a group engaged in the sale of counterfeit medicines was exposed a few days ago.

“A decisive struggle against the perpetrators of such crimes will continue in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The fight against counterfeit medicines is crucial in order to ensure the quality of products in circulation and to protect public health on a global scale. Azerbaijan imports most of the medicines and other pharmaceutical products from abroad.

A number of narrow-profile enterprises, such as Azerjod, operate in the country, but production of tablets, antibiotics and other medicines in Azerbaijan has not yet been established.

In order to change this situation in September 2016, the creation of the Pirallakhi industrial park began in the country. Currently, a plant of the Azerbaijani company Diamed C and two pharmaceutical plants with foreign capital - Azerbaijani-Russian and Azerbaijani-Iranian plants – are being built there. Recently, a similar agreement was signed with the Ukrainian company Indar.

At the same time, companies from Belarus, South Korea and Japan are showing interest in the construction of pharmaceutical plants in Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the volume of production in this sphere is expected reach 69.5 million manats, in 2020 - 77.6 million manats, and in 2021 - 87.6 million manats.

