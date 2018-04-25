Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey will develop relations in all spheres, including the defense industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Ankara at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish media reported April 25.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey implement important economic and energy projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway project, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which will be commissioned very soon,” Erdogan said.

He noted that TANAP is important not only for Azerbaijan and Turkey, but also for the energy security of Europe.

He added that Turkey and Azerbaijan will also implement a number of important projects in the future, including transition to the national currency in trade.

Erdogan said that after the launch of the Star oil refinery, Azerbaijan will become the number one investor in Turkey.

“Development of economic and energy relations is a strategic priority for us,” he said. “Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation and two states.”

Erdogan also noted that Azerbaijan supported Turkey during the Operation Olive Branch and the military coup attempt in Turkey.

“The Azerbaijani government continues to provide the necessary and important support to Turkey in the fight against the FETO movement,” Erdogan said.

He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

